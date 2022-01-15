El helicóptero de Berni casi causa una tragedia en la playa

El video que circula por las redes muestra al helicóptero de la policía de la provincia de Buenos Aires realizando varias maniobras peligrosas en la playa de Villa Gesell. Primero sobrevuela el mar de baja altura y luego se posa sobre una playa repleta de turistas generando que varias sombrillas se vuelen.