Exclusivo. Macri recibirá a Emilio Monsó

Se descongela una relación tirante de dos años. El operador político era acusado por sectores del macrismo de trabajar para el peronismo. Cual es el objetivo del encuentro.

El verano político arrancó con todo. Peleas, fracturas , rosca, no le podía faltar una reconciliación. Expediente Político pudo saber que en los próximos días, el ex presidente Mauricio Macri se entrevistará con Emilio Monsó. El reconocido operador político y actual diputado nacional esto en capilla con Mauricio, ya que este le adjudicaba “trabajar en forma encubierta para sectores del peronismo”.

Monsó siempre pensó que Juntos debía ampliar su base se sustentación para poder ganar elecciones y gobernar.Ahora esta dentro de un subbloque llamado Encuentro Federal, en el que también está una regenerada dentro de Juntos , Margarita Stolbizer.

no se sabe si hablar foto del encuentro de reconciliación. Si las intensiones del mismo. Manso quiere dejarle en claro a Mauricio que no trabaja para “Larreta presidente”, sino que está en el proyecto del radical Facundo Manes.

Macri ha expresado públicamente que no participaría en las próximas elecciones a presidente. Sin embargo, dentro de Juntos no le creen . Su imagen de liderazgo dentro del PRO está por arriba de la del Jefe porteño a quien le facturan su “blandura”.

Se vieron por última vez el 18 de noviembre de 2019. Ese día discutieron a los gritos en el despacho presidencial de la Casa Rosada. Hace días, Monsó le regaló un elogio en un reportaje de La Nación. “Mauricio es el dirigente que tiene más votos y es la figura más importante de la oposición”.