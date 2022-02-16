El hijo de Carlotto sumó otro cargo con sueldo millonario

Remo Carlotto fue nombrado secretario Ejecutivo del Instituto de Políticas Públicas en Derechos Humanos del Mercosur. De acuerdo a la Estructura Salarial de los Funcionarios del Mercosur, disponible en el sitio web del organismo, su sueldo será de 6.678 dólares, según publica el sitio Real Politik.

En febrero del 2021, el hijo de Estela de Carlotto había asumido como representante Oficial para Asuntos de Derechos Humanos en el Ámbito Internacional, bajo la órbita del ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores, Comercio Internacional y Culto, un cargo que no existía hasta ese momento.