El ministro de Inteligencia de Paraguay se calentó con Aníbal Fernández por el avión venezolano

Esteban Aquino siente que el ministro de Seguridad lo ninguneó.

Aunque los gobiernos de Paraguay cruzaron cartas diplomáticas agradeciéndose y felicitándose mutuamente por el operativo en torno al polémico avión de Emtrasur, hay tensión entre los funcionarios.

El ministro de Inteligencia de Paraguay, Esteban Aquino, está muy enojado con Aníbal Fernández por sus últimas declaraciones. Siente que lo ninguneó al hablar del intercambio de información. Por ese motivo dio una entrevista con Eduardo Feinmann y dijo algunas cosas incómodas.

Aquino se salió del libreto y recalcó que transmitieron la información que tenían a Argentina, Brasil, Uruguay.

“Cuando la nave estaba rumbo a Uruguay enviamos alerta roja, respondieron inmediatamente y se prohíbe el ingreso al espacio aéreo de Uruguay, con esto no dicen que estas personas son terroristas, simplemente precautelaron la seguridad de su país, prestaron atención y reaccionaron”, expresó el funcionario paraguayo.

Lo cierto es que la Justicia argentina le da poco crédito a los reportes de inteligencia de Paraguay. Sin embargo, el juez Villena ya pidió esos informes.

 