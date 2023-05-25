El nuevo canal k con Víctor Hugo se lanza en el acto de Cristina del 25 M

Como adelantamos se trata del canal 4 Extra. Un caño de noticias al servicio del relato k.

Hace 50 años , los canillitas cerraban en las calles : “Extra…Extra…”, para vender ediciones vespertinas de los diarios Crónica y La Razón. Ahora esa referencia es usada como marca del nuevo lanzamiento de un canal tan claramente alienado al kirchnerismo duro que se inaugura en la Plaza de Mayo con el acto liderado por Cristina para recordar a Néstor.

Como anticipamos, el nuevo canal que saldrá por el canal 4 tendrá como principal figura a Víctor Hugo Morales, quien tuvo una salida abrupta de C5N. Lo dirige Tomás Méndez y tendrá muchas caras jóvenes en pantalla , tipo IP. Con Extra habrá 3 canales de noticias tirando del carro del kirchnerismo, cunado entró en en posible declive electoral , en medio de una fuerte interna del oficialismo.

Cuenta Alejandro Alfie, en el diario Clarín, que las autoridades del Grupo Indalo habrían bajado la orden de que ninguno de sus periodistas desembarquen a las filas del nuevo canal que se ignora de donde sacan los fondos. Como responsable , dueño, figura el abogado Franco Bindi quien estuvo vinculado a la defensa del empresario k, Lázaro Báez.

Comenzaron a salir los promos de la nueva señal de noticias con la figuración de Víctor Hugo…

 

 