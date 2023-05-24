La pelea entre Brancatelli y Kablan por el policía que mató al motochorro

Para el periodista de policiales habría sido en legitima defensa. El referente k lo salió a cruzar fuerte.

El caso en La Reja sigue dividiendo aguas. Argenzuela está en ebullición. Sin Rial y con la conducción sustituta de Brancatelli, hay debates sangrientos al aire. Paulo Kablan se molestó con Branca por que este le cuestionó que dejara abierta la teoría de la legitima defensa en el caso del policía que mató a un motochorro por la espalda cuando ya había concretado el robo. El video muestra que lo ejecutó por la espalda pero Kablan sostiene que hay una interpretación abierta de la legitima defensa.

“No es una cuestión de creer, esto no es una religión” , lo sacudió Kablan para defender su postura.

 