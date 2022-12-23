El Pelado (de Crónica) se despidió a puro llanto

Esteban Trebucq arrancará una nueva etapa en América.

Esteban Trebucq tuvo una despedida a moco tendido. Anoche fue su último programa en la pantalla de Crónica TV porque arranca una nueva etapa en América TV.

“Le pido a toda la gente que nos ve que apueste por la Educación, voy a extrañar mucho este lugar”, dijo en su despedida.