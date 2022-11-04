El temor por un Alberto inmanejable en la interna del FdT

Antes se le criticaba su inacción. Ahora el temro de sectores k es que el presidente formal ocasione un daño incomensurable.

Se acuerdan el “nunca mas me voy a pelear con Crsitna”. Eso fue una frase lanzada al voleó  ya que la realidad indicó que las peleas dentro del FdT se fueron multiplicado, al punto de ser inmanejables.

Alberto sabe que fue. Su merodeo, sobre una futura reelección, es solo un juego de resistencia, como el de no eliminar las PASO. Mandó de vuelta a su portavoz, Gabriela Cerruti,  a afirmar que las leyes están para cumplirlas.

El verdadero temor del kirchnerismo, sobre el actual presidente ya no se posa en su desorientación, en ese terreno parece todo perdido. Advierten , en las últimas semanas que hay un Alberto que reacciona con la sangre en el ojo en sus agitados días en Olivos o la Rosada. Fuera de lo visible parecen recibir mensajes inquietantes de un presidente, en retirada, pero dispuesto a hacer daño a quienes , cree, “no le dejaron gobernar”.

En horas, Cristina tendrá la palabra en un acto organizado por la UOM, en el partido de Pilar. Ella sabe que Massa es un mal necesario para sus aspiraciones de que todo no se vaya al diablo y a l vez poder concentrarse en las críticas quirúrjicas. Una doble vara muy dificil de mantener en el tiempo galopante hacia el 2023.

El abrazo interminable de Alberto a Lula fue un mensaje para la contra interna , tratando de chepear con el líder sudamericano. Su gabinete deshilachado, pasó de la obsturcción de medidas por parte de las segundas y terceras líneas, a estar actualmente invadidos por tal confusión que algunas normas, firmadas por ministros, llegan tarde al mismisimo presidente o se toman sin los mínimos consensos. El asunto de las Prepagas tuvo que ver con ese estadío de descomposición reinante.

Alberto intenta volver a ser aquel ex Jefe de gabinete de Cristina que se paseaba en círuculos rojos , contando la narrativa de por qué son tan diferentes con Cristina y así exhibir su perfil de previsibilidad.Un poco tarde , ya nadie le cree.

Trarifas, planes sociales, paritarias aridentes, son todas puertas abirendose que generarán mayores tensiones en el frente gobernante. La ministra , Tolosa Paz , va conociendo los límites impuestos en el ministerio de Desarrollo Social. Como dijo Cristina el que se sienta en la silla principal no necesariamente es el que manda.

Al oficialismo, le queda un mínimo consuelo. A veces , enfrente, la oposición da tal espectáculo que lo horrible del presente puede hacer imaginar futuros aun mas tenebrosos.

 

Horacio Caride 

 