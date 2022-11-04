Tratan que no se caiga la ley de Humedales en Diputados

La ley medio ambiental corre peligro ane la falta de consensos.

Reunión plenaria de Comisiones de diputados para, contra reloj, tratar de conseguir consensos en la dificultosa Ley de los Humedales. La reunión fue presidida por el titular de la Comisión de Recursos Naturales, Leonardo Grosso  (FdT). Hubo sectores de la oposición que se ausentaron. El proyecto de Humedales podría perder estado parlamentario.

Graciela Camaño criticó duramente al radical Ricardo Buryaile por haber cuestionado la convocatoria llamándolo “patrón de estancia”.

 