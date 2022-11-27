El tierno adiós del amigo Nano

Las noches del Arena son de esos momentos inolvidables. El artista Catalán tiene la formula del embrujo con el público argentino.

Tarda 40 minutos en salir al escenario. La gente comienza a preguntarse qué le habrá pasado. Al salir su garganta esforzada va calentando de a poco con el cariño incondicional de una estadio Arena colmado de fanáticos.

Nano se permite bromear con su propia muerte. “No tiren la en entrada, ya que quizás les sirva como un documento único de ‘yo fui el último que lo vi'”, desliza risueño. Risas cómplices para el artista que sabe cuándo  decir , cuándo callar y cuándo emocionar, o hacer todo eso al mismo tiempo.

El viaje de la despedida del amigo Nano , en los los conciertos de su gira , propone un repaso cuidado de más de medio siglo de carrera, con sus clásicos ,los de Machado , Hernández y Benedetti recreados por él como canciones que pertenecen a todos.

La muerte volverá a manera de un comentario sobre la desaparición física de la Reina de Inglaterra , quien dejó al Orejas de sucesor al trono.Un guiño ideológico de una artista que su enorme obra no necesita utilizarlos mas de la cuenta.

Serrat será generoso con los bises siempre y cuando lo ayuden a cantar. Los arreglos musicales, de su entrañable compañero de ruta, Ricardo Miralles, hacen de esos clásicos unas canciones renovadas mediante  una banda sonora exquisita. Pueblo Blanco o  Romance del Curro: el Palmo, son  todos momentos únicos de recreaciones en modo de puro arte.

Sin estridencias , Serrat invita a despedirlo casi haciendo  pasar desapercibido el momento histórico al que se está asistiendo . Dice con finura y galas de humildad:  “quiero que sea un concierto donde reine la alegría”.

El Goyeneche Catalán , habla de su vinculo desde niño con el tango, donde su padre, en una de esas historias incomprobable , le contaba que lo había tratado personalmente al zorzal criollo,  Carlos Gardel.

Precisamente la invitación del Nano es escuchar historías, una especie en extinción con los nuevos músicos exitosos que convidan a vivir “experiencias”.

La historia de su abuelo que nunca tuvo papeles de existencia, o la de su madre que laburaba como un burra en las tareas domésticas  , pero en él dejó eternizado un sonido de las canciones de cuna : «Por la mañana rocío, al mediodía calor, por la tarde los mosquitos: no quiero ser labrador.».  Es el momento de la noche, en el  que Nano se da cuenta que terminó  de entregar su corazón.

Horacio Caride

 