ESPN pierde la batalla del rating con TyC Sports durante el Mundial

Flavio Azzaro repasó las planillas de rating.

Aunque era previsible, porque no tiene los derechos para transmitir los partidos, ESPN está perdiendo por goleada con TyC Sports en el Mundial, según contó Flavio Azzaro desde Qatar.

“ESPN está perdiendo por 2 o 3 puntos en los horarios que no hay partidos. Ni el más optimista de TyC Sports pensó que iban a tener estos números“, destacó.

Pese a que no tenía los derechos, ESPN mandó a Qatar a sus principales figuras. No alcanzó.