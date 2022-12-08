¿ Está todo bien en el plantel de la selección ?

Es unánime que este grupo, la Scaloneta, tiene un gran unidad y hasta una relación amistosa entre muchos de sus jugadores. Hay solo una duda : ¿ Por qué no lo ponen a Dybala?

Hay una explicación futbolística y es que juega en el puesto de Messi Scaloni podría haberlo puesto unos minutos para que Messi descansara un rato. No lo hizo.

Un periodista que está en Qatar contó a otros colegas que no habría buena onda entre Messi y Dybala. El dato nunca se publicó. ¿ Será cierto?