El hijo de la titular del INAI ya se había pasado al Frente Renovador

Se trata de Facundo Montecino Odarda.

La salida de María Magdalena Odarda del INAI tiene un antecedente reciente que no puede quedar afuera del análisis político. En junio, el hijo de Odarda, el legislador Facundo Montecino Odarda, dejó el bloque del Frente de Todos en la Legislatura rionegrina para incorporarse al Frente Renovador.

“Desde hoy formaré parte del espacio de Sergio Massa. Agradezco el trabajo conjunto, un abrazo a todos y todas”, fue el mensaje que envió el joven parlamentario en el grupo de whatsapp del bloque del FDT.

El FR sumó así su cuarto miembro y le quitó peso político al peronismo rionegrino en el parlamento.

En 2015, Montecino Odarda fue compañero de fórmula del radical José Luis Foulkes, por la lista colectora del Frente Progresista que derrotó al peronismo en las elecciones de Viedma.

Ahora, el Presidente le pidió la renuncia a su madre, María Magdalena Odarda, referenciada con el kirchnerismo duro.