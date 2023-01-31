Febrero apunta a definiciones en el campamento de Juntos

Varios dirigentes de peso apuran a Macri quien bede cerrar una estrategia con Larrreta. Descartado Milei, por ahora, se lanza la primer ficha al ruedo de provincia.

La primer ficha, al ruedo de provincia, será colorada. Diego Santilli quien tiene las instrucciones de Larreta para lanzarse como candidato a gobernador de la provincia , a fines de febrero. Hay una idea generalizada, en la oposición, sobre que el plato está servido pero para comerlo hay que comenzar a agarrar los cubiertos. Las diferencias a saldar no parecen pocas. Son de índole de nombres pero también metodológicos en como abordar lo territorial y siempre comienza el asunto por el tembloroso conurbano.

Santilli viene haciendo un trabajo fino de peinado sobre municipios claves. Dice contar hasta con el guiño de algunos intendentes peronistas que están ocupados en como cuidar sus propios votos y no tanto como generarlos para Áxel . Ha tratado de mejorar la relación personal con Mauricio que -dicen- tiene antecedentes turbulentos.

De hecho, el ex presidente alienta todo el tiempo a generarle la sombra de Cristián Ritondo. El titular del Bloque Pro de diputados, es consciente que su misión es embarrar la cancha para luego sacar un piso de beneficio en la negociación, cerca del cierre.

Todos estos movimientos están atados a como cierren el acuerdo Mauricio y Horacio, que en las próximas horas, protagonizará una nueva cumbre, en el sur del país. Patricia Bullrich jura a los suyos que seguirá en carrera aunque le pidan que se baje para favorecer el terreno de la estrategia opositora. Ella se siente ganadora en un mano a mano con el Jefe de gobierno porteño, últimamente deshilachado por los “halcones”..

Desde los socios de la Jefatura opositora, hay miradas discimiles. Quieren que se constituya en serio una Mesa de conducción y que no haya enfrentamientos innecesarios en algunos distritos , como señala Cornejo en lo que viven como una intromisión de Macri en la interna. Morales y Lilita juntan fuerzas para balancear la prepotencia “amarilla”.

Sigue en pie la idea de fórmulas mixtas y que conduzca, en cada lugar, el que mida mejor. Ir a las PASO en forma ordenada y solo donde sea estrictamente necesario. Habrá que esperar. El fin del verano traerá la fruta madura o el espectáculo del internismo perpetuo.

Horacio Caride