Fox Sports renovó su programación para tratar de competir con ESPN

Recuperó los derechos para transmitir la mitad de la Champions y todos los partidos de la Libertadores.

La Comisión Nacional de Defensa de la Competencia (CNDC) le dio la posibilidad de revivir a Fox Sports y MediaPro, dueña del canal, quiere aprovechar la nueva oportunidad.

Como la CNDC obligó a desinvertir a Disney, dueña de ESPN, para evitar un monopolio en el segmento deportivo, Fox Sports ahora relanzó su programación para competirle de igual a igual.

Lo hizo esta semana con la vuelta, por ejemplo, de Fernando Carlos, que supo brillar en las tardes del canal junto al “Pollo” Vignolo -figura de ESPN-, Germán Paoloski y el “Sapito” Queijeiro.

Otro de las que se sumó a la nueva programación fue el Pollo Alvarez, quien conduce un magazine de lunes a viernes a las 18 horas. Lo acompañan Catalina Bonadeo, hija de Gonzalo Bonadeo, Sol Rivas y Pichu Straneo.

En el segmento de las 23 se emite La Zona, con Martín Reich, Vero Brunati y Alejandro Wall

Fox Sports regresó con todo a la pantalla chica: tiene los derechos para transmitir la mitad de los partidos de la Champions League y todos los partidos de la Copa Libertadores.