Garavano avisó que no va al Congreso

El ex ministro de Justicia Germán Garavano avisó que no estará presente este martes en la comisión de Juicio político porque tenía un viaje previsto. Otro que tampoco acudirá a la citación es Santiago Otamendi, que era el segundo de Garavano en Justicia y ahora es juez del Tribunal Superior de la Ciudad. Otamendi también está de viaje en el exterior.