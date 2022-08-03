Ginés, Grabois y Mirta Tundis: escraches para todos y todas

El ex ministro de Salud fue sorprendido en un avión volviendo de Italia.

El ex ministro de Salud Ginés González García fue escrachado por los pasajeros que compartieron un vuelo desde Roma. Se viralizaron  imágenes del ex ministro durmiendo en primera clase y un video donde se lo ve empujando a una mujer que lo filmaba. Ginés salió a decir que él había sido el agredido, aunque las imágenes muestran otra cosa.

Otro que fue escrachado de manera más violenta fue Juan Grabois. El dirigente se mostró muy desafiante frente a un grupo reducido de manifestantes que lo siguieron una cuadra frente al Congreso. Grabois les hizo la señal de V y se rió en la cara. Pero al final se ligó un huevazo.

La última que recibió un escrache fue Mirta Tundis. La diputada fue repudiada por un grupo de persona que le recordaron sus lágrimas por la pobreza del gobierno de Mauricio Macri.