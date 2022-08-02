El gobernador acusado de abuso que ahora quiere venganza

La denuncia fue muy grave y tiene fecha del 29 de junio. Una joven acusó al gobernador de una provincia del norte de un abuso sexual. La denuncia se presentó ante la Justicia ordinaria de esa provincia pero en apenas una semana se cerró la causa y se abrió otra contra la denunciante, una madre soltera, por falso testimonio.

Como una suerte de vendetta, el gobernador denunciado mandó una abogada y logró que la Justicia allane la causa de la denunciante y de su abogada, que pertenece a la Gendarmería.

Los medios de comunicación, como en otros feudos, no dijeron ni una palabra sobre la denuncia original