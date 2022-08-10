Gonzalito reemplazó a Canosa y empezó criticando la inflación

El ex CQC estaba los fines de semana y tuvo que ponerse el traje de suplente.

Gonzalito Rodríguez, aquel notero inquieto que se hizo famoso en CQC, terminó siendo el elegido para reemplazar a Viviana Canosa. El periodista ya era parte de America pero tenía un programa los sábados. Ahora tiene la oportunidad de conducir de lunes a viernes y en el prime time.

Llamativamente, o no, Gonzalito empezó hablando de la inflación. Para hacerlo más televisivo, sacó un paquete de fideos y mostró cuanto se pierde con la inflación.

Trascendió que las autoridades de America están pensado en reeditar Intratables para ocupar el segmento de Canosa. Por ahora la chance la tiene Gonzalito.