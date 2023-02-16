Grabois propuso para la mesa política del FDT a la diputada cartonera que estuvo presa

Se trata de Natalia Zaracho, que fue detenida en las últimas por agredir a la Policía en Lanús.

Juan Grabois se mostró muy escéptico sobre el futuro de la mesa política del Frente de Todos que arranca este jueves en la sede del PJ. De las figuras de ese espacio, la única que estará ausente es la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner.

“Un viejo dirigente peronista me dijo que ‘las mesas que tienen más de cinco personas no sirven para nada’. No lo sé. Yo lo que espero es que, precisamente, cambie el chip del Frente de Todos. Cambiemos el chip, porque yo soy parte del Frente de Todos”, aseguró mientras aún se define el listado de temas a abordar en la reunión.

Aunque fue crítico de la movida política que impulsó Alberto Fernández, terminó pidiendo que haya representantes suyos. “En esas mesas tienen que estar las Naty Zaracho. No puede ser que para ella haya un patrullero y que que en la representación política del FdT no haya una sola persona con el color de piel de la base social del Frente de Todos”, se quejó.

Zaracho es diputada del Frente de Todos y fue noticia en las últimas horas porque fue detenida luego de una discusión con personal de la policía bonaerense. El conflicto inició cuando los efectivos empezaron a reducir a un presunto delincuente, que se trasladaba en una moto con cables cortados y un tambor violentado. Fue entonces cuando la legisladora y una acompañante agredieron físicamente a los oficiales.

Zaracho asegura que intervino porque se trataba de un menor de edad y consideró que los efectivos ejercieron violencia contra el joven.

 