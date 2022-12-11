Habló el holandés al que Messi le dijo bobo

Se trata de  Wout Weghorst quien dando su versión de los hechos dijo que quiso darle la mano a Messi pero este lo rechazó. Según el jugador dirigido por Van Gaal , su español dificultoso no ayudó a que el 10 lo interpretara bien y pensara que venía a provocarlo. Lo cierto es que los jugadores naranjas se la pasaron bardando el partido.

Messi le dijo mientras lo entrevistaba en TyC, el periodista Gastón Edul, “que miras bobo” al jugador que con su doblete llevó el partido a alargue.