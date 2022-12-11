Quien dijo que Messi no era argentino

Con su actitud del partido frente a Países Bajos, Lio sacó el espíritu del jugador sudamericano. Algunos le salieron a criticar su “vulgaridad”. Se olvidaron que los europeos de buenos modales lo provocaron.

Para muchos de la generación Maradoniana, Messi era hasta este Mundial un extraordinario jugador al que le faltaba emocionar o cómo dirían los artistas traspasar la pantalla.  Los pibes nunca tuvieron dudas de la argentinidad de Messi y este Mundial de Qatar les dio la razón.

El “que miras bobo” dicho mientras lo entrevistaban en un canal deportivo y pasaba el que nos quiso arruinar la fiesta , el holandés Wout Weghorst, mostró a un capitán sanguíneo . Su pase a semi finales, tuvo todos los ingredientes que una parte de la tribuna le pedía. Hasta homenajeó a Riquelme con el gesto del Topo Gigio a Van Gaal.

En su quinto mundial y cerca del retiro , Messi vive intensamente el camino a su consagración inapelable con la celeste y blanca. Dirá en su fuero intimo “es ahora o nunca”.

Mientras esta pelicula  épica transcurre, con final abierto, hay voces críticas a este nuevo modo Messi. Se quejan de cierta vulgaridad en el comportamiento del 10 y que el mundo llamado civilizado nos ve como un rebaño atrás de comportamientos repudiables. Seguro que a esta hora se desviven pensando  que sentirá Máxima ante tamaña ofensa a la Corona.

Parecen señores ingleses analizando un partido de Criquet o lamentándose del gol con la Mano de Maradona en el 86. No comprendiendo que hay un país, apagado por la tristeza de su adversidades perpetuas , puede encontrar un paréntesis de oasis para festejar algo con un grupo de jugadores que trasmiten unidad y coraje. La Grieta en este caso es mínima pero duele que se sientan tan lejos de la gente.

Este Mundial es puramente emocional, Ni el VAR, con un ínfulas de perfección ,  ha podido encapsularlo en una fría caja negra  Quizás estos agoreros de la tristeza quieran para el próximo Mundial un VAR del lenguaje que enguanto un jugador pique la lengua sea interrumpido por un bip. de censura.

Ya lo dijo el Negro Fontanarrosa : “no es lo mismo decir zonzo que pelotudo”. Y eso que Messi solo dijo “bobo”. Todo esto pasó por un partido disputado ante Holanda, perdón!!, es cierto se dice Países Bajos.

Horacio Caride

 