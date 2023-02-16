Jorge Lanata puso en duda su regreso a Canal 13

Dijo que las autoridades pretenden recortarle el presupuesto.

Mientras las autoridades de Canal 13 terminan de definir su programación para el año en medio de una fuerte crisis por las bajas mediciones, una de sus figuras puso en duda su regreso con PPT.

Jorge Lanata adelantó que todavía no acordó una nueva temporada de su programa de investigación en el canal del barrio porteño de Constitución. Pero la incertidumbre habría arrancado con las autoridades del canal, que le dijeron que “no hay plata” para realizar el programa como él desea.

 

En los últimos años, precisamente, Lanata hizo PPT Box, una versión más barata de su histórico Periodismo Para Todos, por la situación económica de Canal 13.

Todavía falta para cerrar la grilla, pero es difícil imaginar a Canal 13 sin una de sus figuras para hacerle frente al kirchnerismo en este año electoral.