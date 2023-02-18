La foto de la cuadra de CFK que se volvió viral por un detalle

Una caja fuerte en un camión de mudanza encendió las alarmas.

Sobre el final del año pasado, la atención de todo el país se concentró en Juncal y Uruguay, la casa de Cristina Kirchner cuando se encuentra en Buenos Aires.

Por allí pasó la militancia en la víspera de la condena a la vicepresidenta por hechos de corrupción durante su presidencia.

En estos primeros meses del año, el calor de la militancia fue reemplazado por el calor del verano. Juncal y Uruguay, entonces, volvió a ser lo que era: una esquina más de la Ciudad.

Pero una foto, con un detalle muy peculiar, volvió a hacer viral a la cuadra.

La carga de una caja fuerte justo en la puerta del edificio donde vive Cristina llamó la atención de los vecinos, que no tardaron en difundirla por redes.