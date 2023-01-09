La foto de los “Beatles” de Juntos

Aburridos, quien dice que son aburridos. Los principales referentes de Juntos para estas elecciones improvisaron una foto divertida en sus acciones de campaña en la playa. Se mostraron en Mardel, cruzando una calle, simulando ser los Beatles en la emblemática foto del disco Abbey Road.

Larreta, Morales, Lousteau y el colo Santilli no serán lo mismo pero lo intentaron.