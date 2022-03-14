La foto que busca Pallarols

Jaime Rosemberg publicó, en el OFF de la Nación, que el célebre orfebre Juan Carlos Pallarols quiere armar una foto de unidad política. Con vistas al próximo mandato, el artista comenzó a tallar el bastó presidencial del 2023 e invitó a una serie de políticos de distintas esferas del pensamiento a sumarse a una foto de cordialidad. Entre los que aceptaron el convite figuran : Patricia Bullrich,  Facundo Manes , Javier Milei y Daniel Scioli. Esperemos que el bastón no termine revoleado por los aires….