Lammens movió fichas en la Ciudad

El Ministro de Turismo y Deporte sigue siendo la ficha más potable que tiene el FdT para competir en la Ciudad. Lammens se sacó una foto con la otra pata del oficialismo que pugna por ser la oferta electoral en una muestra de buena voluntad para buscar la unidad.

Leandro Santoro y la abogada amiga de Cristina, Graciana Peñafort, se comprometieron a “construir una alternativa porteña”. El dasafío, dicen, es “terminar con 16 años de macrismo en la ciudad”.