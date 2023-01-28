Los 8 Escalones dejó en evidencia la distancia entre la gente y la Cort

La ignorancia que existe del funcionamiento de la justicia ante la gente común , quedó muy marcada días atrás en el programa 8 Escalones. La pregunta fue cuántos integrantes tiene el Alto Tribunal. Las respuestas feroz de las más variadas ninguna acertó.Un participante llegó a escribir en el cartel, 135 miembros. Los oficialistas que quieren agrandar la Corte habrán festejado.

 