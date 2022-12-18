Los mejores relatos en la final infartante entre Argentina y Francia

Otra vez hubo emociones en el partido y en los penales.

Los relatores de radio y TV se quedaron sin voz gritado goles y penales. El último capítulo del Mundial para ver una y mil veces …

Leo Gentili 

Pablo Giraldt

TyC Sports

https://youtu.be/M2pKtZefTWc

AMMariano Closs

 

 

 