Los ministros “híbridos” de Alberto en serios problemas por los tironeos de la interna

Hay funcionarios que comenzaron a despegarse del presidente. Eran los últimos fieles. Aníbal es el único escudero junto con la Evita.

Dos imágenes de este último fin de semana ilustran el grado de deterioro y confusión de lo que queda del gabinete de Alberto. Es un ejecutivo semi paralizado, solo llevado a la vocación optimista de Sergio Massa, que trata de hacer dulce con clavos.

Uno de los ejemplos es Juanchi Zavaleta. Fue enfocado en la sede de la UOM de Pilar aplaudiendo forzosamente como un soldado bajo la figura de la obediencia debida. El nuevamente intendente de Hurlinghan trata de reacomodarse en su distrito copado por La Cámpora. ¿Será por eso que el ex Ministro de Acción Social debió dar asistecia al acto de Cristina?

Juanchi es un saltimbanqui en la perpetua interna peronista. Comenzó militando el anti kirchnerismo, luego traicionó a Randazzo en la fallida “tercera vía”, fue Albertista y culmina, por ahora, dócil a la Jefatura de la vice, que armó el acto en PIlar para mostrarse como eventual candidata 2023.

Otro caso particular lo presenta Gabriel Katopodis. El todavía funcionario de la Obra Pública, hizo presencia en el acto de Máximo Kirchner, en Mar del Plata. Estuvo aplaudiendo uno de los discursos más hostiles al presidente, a quien Máximo llamó “aventurero” por creerse con derecho de ir por una reelección.

Desde su entorno, justifican esa aparicion por el rol de Kato como autoridad del peronismo bonaerense.El funcionario es respetado de ambos lados de la trinchera y por ahora sigue jugando a moderado.

En este contexto quedó Aníbal Fernández como el principal espadero del presidente. Su verba ácida regresó para el juego de los estruendosos titulares, cargados de folclore e intencionalidad. El ministro de interior tiene una relación de muchas distancia y frialdad con Cristina.

Al primer mandatario lo rodea la soledad pero con los recursos en la mano quiere dar pelea, sobre todo en plan de venganza a quien lo condicionó desde el día cero de su gestión. Uno de los ministerios en los que se atrinchera, precisamente, es Desarrollo Social. Allí ubicó a la fiel ladera, Tolosa Paz, pero sobre todo cuenta con el sostén de la Agrupación Evita , de Emilio Pérsico. Parece poco para ganar, pero bastante para hacer daño.