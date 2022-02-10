Luis Otero ya tiene compañera para el noticiero del mediodía

El histórico regresó a canal 13 luego de su paso por la política.

Con más de 35 años en el Grupo Clarín y un paso fugaz por la política, Luis Otero volvió al canal de la calle Constitución. Y a partir de marzo conducirá el noticiero de los mediodías de TN.

Pero no lo hará solo: hará dupla con Sandra Borghi, la conductora que en los últimos años estuvo siempre a tiro en cualquier horario que le pidieran y hasta hizo un documental sobre la muerte de Maradona.

El dato interno es que fue corrida Silvia Martínez Cassina, una histórica del canal que hacía dupla con Otero y luego con Sergio Lapegüe, que no la mencionó en su despedida.

La idea de las autoridades del canal es que Otero y Borghi no solo cuenten las noticias de la mañana y lo que va a pasar a la tarde sino que también estén en “contacto permanente” con la gente.

La nueva dupla estrenará el noticiero de los mediodías recién en marzo: tendrá nuevo nombre, nueva escenografía y nuevo equipo de periodistas.

 