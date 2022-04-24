Macri se sentó en la mesa de Lanata

El ex presidente fue invitado especial en el casamiento del famoso periodista. Lanata lo sentó en el meta principal, la de los novios. En esa mesa también estuvo la conductora Mariana Fabbiani.

Hubo reacciones de periodistas al ver las imágenes , como lo que posteó Brancatelli….

 

 