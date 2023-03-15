Majul se va de Radio Rivadavia y ya tendría un reemplazante

El periodista deja su espacio para potenciar el lanzamiento de su nueva radio.

Luis Majul tiene un nuevo proyecto periodístico y seguramente dejará su espacio en Radio Rivadavia. El periodista ocupaba el segmento de 18 a 20 horas. ExpedientePolitico pudo saber que su reemplazante sería Willy Kohan, el experimentado periodista especializado en economía.

Majul deja Rivadavia para dirigir una nueva FM: El Observador 107.9. La nueva compañía, tal como publicó el periodista Pablo Montagna, estará integrada por Gerardo Werthein y Gabriel Hochbaum, accionistas principales en el sitio de noticias El Observador de Uruguay; y el propio Majul, quien además de comandar la emisora tendrá su propio programa.

La nueva FM también sumaría a Viviana Canosa y a otros conductores que fueron tentados en los últimos días.

El lugar de Majul sería ocupado con Kohan, que desembarca en Rivadavia como parte del acuerdo al que llegó Marcelo Longobardi con los dueños de la emisora. De hecho, luego de varias idas y vueltas, hay tiene fecha el regreso de Longobardi.