Manes estudia una fórmula sorpresiva

El partido radical le fue restando apoyo. Sin embargo, no se da por vencido y conversa con un actos importante de la política con quien quiere representar un binomio anti grieta.¿ Quién es?

Facundo Manes tiene el ego muy en alto , tan arriba que los últimos gestos de distancia del partido radical no le han generado quietud en sus acciones de construcción de una carrera presidencial por definirse. Especulaciones sobre que incluiría un peronista como compañero de formula persisten.

La más conocida de sus conversaciones son con el gobernador de Córdoba, Juan Carlos Schiaretti. Empero, resulta novedoso que se comience hablar en los corrillos políticos de una verdadera sorpresa. ¿Será cierto que son frecuentes sus encuentros con el Ministro e interior , Wado de Pedro?

Hay personajes de la vieja política interesados en esa curiosa. combinación. El duo que construye ese dique está compuesto por los irrompibles de el Coti Nosilgia y el gastronómico , Luis Barrionuevo.

A estos padrinos de la relación hay que agregarle el dato que Wado conoce de hace tiempo al destacado neurocientífico. Fue el moderado Camporista quien lo acercó a Cristina cuando tuvo aquel episodio grave de salud que generó una compleja intervención quirúrgica.