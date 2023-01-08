Manes intenta permanecer en la campana de largada mientras la UCR le suelta la mano

El lunes hay un encuentro en Mar del Plata para mantener la casa en orden. El científico es abandonado a su suerte de outsider. La UCR se conformará con integrar la fórmula opositora.

Facundo Manes se va apagando en el arranque de la campaña. Su imagen de outsider y prestigioso en su materia no parece alcanzarle para medir satisfactoriamente en lo nacional. Si a eso se suma que en la UCR son escasos los apoyos, el panorama que tiene por delante es complicado.

Su inexperiencia en el campo de la política es su punto de mayor debilidad, teniendo en cuenta que asume ser un candidato por dentro del sistema, es decir bajo el ala de la UCR.

El hermano, Gastón, tiene conocimiento propio de lo difícil que será mantenerse a flote con el tibio apoyo de los topes del partido, teniendo en cuenta que el titular de la UCR, Gerardo Morales, tiene aspiraciones de integrar la fórmula de vice de Horacio R. Larreta.

Tampoco desechan los popes radicales a Manes. Prefieren contenerlo adentro de la estructura. La idea de hacer una interna radical ante de las PASO nacional, para el mes de marzo, fue descartada.

Facundo ha bajado la intensidad de las recorridas , por ejemplo del conurbano, donde sigue siendo una figura poco conocida para la gente común. Milei, otro de os disruptivos pero desde al derecha, lo aventaja de manera notoria.

Su super ego , de chiquito viene repitiendo que será presidente de la nación, le complace el discernimiento de la compleja interna radical, un partido que se ha amoldado a ceder protagonismo en su socio el PRO.

Hay otro dato que Manes quiere obstinadamente refutar, en el camino de los casi 40 años de la democracia ningún presidente llego a la Rosada sin antes recalar en un parada intermedia, llámese diputación , senaduría o intendencia.

Manes no cuenta con un armado político consistente. Coquetea con un sector del peronismo , como el de Schiaretti que duda sobre en qué casillero competir en el 2023. Maxi Abad, titular de la UCR bonaerense, le ha facilitado cierto andamiaje para la campaña.

En materia economica consulta a Marina Poggetto, ex columnista de Lanata, y a Eduardo Levi Yayati, de la Torcuato Di Tella.

No se le conocen ideas vertebrales encunando a ese campo como en lo ideológico, es mas bien un moderado que cree en el Estado pero no absoluto. Ejemplo de esto, si llegara a gobernar dejaría un tiempo más los planes sociales.

Otro de los que interactúas con Manes es Wado de Pedro con quien fantaseó en cargar una fórmula de unidad nacional. Lo conoce muy bien ya que le quedaron contactos con el kirchnerismo, tras haber coordinado la operación quirúrgica de cabeza de Cristina.

Comparte con Larreta que la próxima etapa requerirá un dialogo y hasta una co gobernabilidad con sectores peronistas racionales.

De mantenerse su sueño presidencialista tiene pensado competir como compañero al intendente de Rosario, Pablo Javkin.

Este lunes se abre la temporada de rosca en Mar del Plata.La duda es si Manes irá a la foto convocada por la familia radical. El neurocirujano descansa muy cerca en Cariló. Piensa para luego saber si existe como candidato.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 