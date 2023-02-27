Maratea llamó “viejito maní ” a Rial

Después aclaró, el influencer: “Viejito maní quiere decir otra cosa, algunos lo habrán entendido pero bueno lo importante es que no voy a compostar a Rial. “Compostar” es transformar residuos orgánicos en abono. ¿Cómo llegaron a este zafarrancho tuitero?

Todo partió de un cruce entre Maratea y Maslatón. El economista libertario consideró ridículo que Santi exagera con sus críticas por la corrupción K, en cuanto al patrimonio de Máximo Kirchner. Por supuesto que Rial se metió en el fango, a favor de Maslatón, que será un integrante más de C5N.