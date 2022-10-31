Massa se alineó con Cristina en la crítica al aumento de las prepagas

El tema sería revisado. Un aporte más a la confusión general de la gestión de gobierno.

Sergio Massa avaló las criticas vertidas, días atrás en un tuit, de Cristina Kirchner cuestionando el nuevo aumento de las prepagas. En diálogo radial con el periodista k ,  Roberto Navarro, el ministro de economía sostuvo “el aumento de las prepago no tiene ninguna explicación “. A la vez, validó que dichas empresas de salud tuvieron aumentos en el año por encima de la inflación.

Expediente pudo saber que estas declaraciones, que una vez más desnudan el fuerte internismo dentro del gobierno, tendrán mayores repercusiones ya que en el área de Massa trabajan para dar marcha atrás a dicha resolución.

La ministro observada por Cristina y Massa es la de Salud, Carla Vizzotti, quien es la funcionaria firmante del decreto que por msj puesto también fue confirmado por el presidente.

Vizzotti desde el final de la pandemia que es una funcionaria a la que fustigan desde el Instituto Patria por ser poco eficiente en la gestión de políticas publicas.

Un funcionario que estuvo en el armado de al resolución de las prepagas a pedido de la Ministra prefirió no hacer comentarios , sorprendido por la reciente declaraciones de Massa, tan solo reflejó el grado de confusión que invade a los técnicos : “Un día te dicen una cosa y al día siguiente se desdicen” . Por esto expresado muchos integrantes del gabinete prefieren poner las cabezas abajo del agua hasta después del Mundial.

 

 