Laje: “No nos quejemos a la hora de votar si no nos importa la inseguridad”

El conductor criticó la gestión de Kicillof y de Berni por el caso del empresario asesinado en la Panamericana.

Otra vez, ante un caso resonante, Sergio Berni volvió a usar la excusa de la Justicia. “En septiembre pedimos la detención, la Justicia dijo que no, en octubre la pedimos nuevamente y todavía no contestó”, dijo sobre el joven acusados de haber asesinado al empresario Andrés Blaquier en la Panamericana. Y agregó que son “tres o cuatro bandas” que están robando motos.

Luego de escuchar la conferencia de prensa de Berni, Antonio Laje sostuvo que “la provincia de Buenos Aires está en manos de la delincuencia’.

“El problema es que no les preocupa la inseguridad… No hay bandas … son mucho más de tres o cuatro bandas”, dijo Laje. Y agregó: “No nos quejemos a la hora de votar si no nos importa la inseguridad”.