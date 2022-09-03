Milei y Moreau se cruzaron en la sesión especial

Luego de varias idas y vueltas, la coalición del oficialismo y los partidos de la oposición finalmente llegaron a un consenso para repudiar el ataque contra Cristina Kirchner en Recoleta.

Sin embargo, la nueva titular de la Cámara de Diputados de la Nación, Cecilia Moreau, y el diputado Javier Milei se cruzaron por un motivo por demás insólito para estos tiempos.

Milei dijo “gracias, presidente”, Moreau le dijo que era “presidenta”, Milei insistió con la “te te” en su discurso y tras cerrar su alocución, Moreau le contestó: “Gracias, diputada”.