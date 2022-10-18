Mollo cambia de radio para el relato bostero

Daniel Mollo decidió cambiar de radio para los reatos de su Boca. Pasa de Radio Colonia a Radio del Plata. Además de las transmisiones de Boca , Mollo suma una tira diaria de lunes a viernes de 21 a 22;

Dos cuestiones hacen ruido. El relator no habría terminado el contrato en Colonia . La otra, se encontrará con un clima denos de trabajadores muy disconformes con la situación de la radio.

 