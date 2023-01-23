Murió el hijo de Milagro Sala: sus viajes a China por una enfermedad y los autos de lujo

Una de las causas judiciales reveló que su hijo compró siete autos entre 2011 y 2015

Sergio Chorolque, uno de los hijos de Milagro Sala, había sido investigado por la Justicia por sus llamativos viajes a China junto a su familia. En ese momento, este medio había contado que los viajes era para que pueda realizar un tratamiento con células madre.

“Le habían pronosticado seis meses de vida por su diabetes”, aseguró una fuente que trabajó cerca de la dirigente jujeña.

Una de las causas contra Sala reveló además que su hijo compró siete autos entre 2011 y 2015: 3 camionetas Toyota Hilux, dos Fiat 500 (Cinquecento), un Fiat Idea y un Fiat Palio, son los modelos que el joven compró y puso a su nombre. En todos los casos fue al contado.

Chorolque también habría tenido un Smart. Ese auto estuvo a nombre de la dirigente. En ese momento costaba 28 mil dólares, según había revelado en ese entonces el periodista Rodrigo Alegre. “Era un gusto que se quería dar el chico porque estaba al borde de la muerte”, contó en ese momento una fuente de la familia.

El hijo de Sala murió hoy a los 37 años en la provincia de Jujuy. El joven fue encontrado muerto en su casa y se investigan las causas.