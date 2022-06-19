Papá Perón

77 años de peronismo siguen siendo influyentes en la lógica de la política contemporánea. Gobernar con o sin peronismo sigue siendo el dilema.

77 años de peronismo. 48 sin Perón. Es decir que la figura fundadora de este movimiento lleva más años influyendo desde de su desaparición física que desde la propia impronta vivencial. A no sorprenderse entonces sobre la pregunta que cualquier extranjero, interesado mínimamente en la política hace al llegar de visita al país  : ¿ Qué es el peronismo?

La pregunta tan difícil de responder, que lleva a evasivas o enfoques emotivos, tomando un atajo simplista:  “es un sentimiento”. El General solía reducirlo, con maestría discursiva,  en que finalmente “todos somos un poco peronistas”. Tiene autopista con carriles por la izquierda,  el centro , la derecha y hasta puede correr por la colectora cuando no alcanza el envase.

Mensurar la actual realidad de Grieta política,  conlleva a relativizar ese mito de relato irrompible, registrado en una de las frases célebres del líder espiritual del pueblo. El país no es monocorde, por fortuna,  pero en todo caso el verdadero problema reside en querer eliminar por arte de magia algún color de la paleta de la sociedad y pensar en esa acción puede tener incluso éxito, como expiatoria de los males de la argentina .

Varios de los presidenciables opositores argumentan ,en privado  o hasta en On, que al próximo presidente le esperan desafíos dramáticos que , sin una parte del peronismo ayudando, serán imposibles de abarcar. El presente de los espacio políticos es critico ya que ningún candidato supera un piso del 25 %. El peronismo, con su versión kirchnerista, tiene todavía esa porción de la torta electoral para exhibir.

El peronismo es revoltoso, de apariencia anárquica pero siempre dispuesto enfocarse en la re captura del poder. Hasta en esta foto de exasperante división,  pareciera que mientras se pelean piensan en la mejor estrategia para ceder lo menos posible de poder,  por si les tocase el turno de saborear una derrota.

Perón superó como figura de peso a Yrigoyen pese a ser- el radicalismo- un partido centenario y constitutivo del voto universal en nuestra historia. Hace unos días,  Mauricio Macri ofendió a los radicales llamando “populista” al primer presidente radical. Perón figuró en su misma embestida expositora. Sin embargo , a ningún dirigente peronista esto  le provocó ponerse colorado ni se sintió obligado a contestar.

Si algo define a un verdadero peronista es haber superado todo tipo de complejo sobre el vendaval de criticas cosechadas en estos casi 80 años de influencia, tales   como : autoritarios, corruptos, ventajeros, y varios etcéteras que cargan en su tintero de ser el partido en el juego democrático que mas tiempo ha tenido las riendas del poder. Tomando el tiempo  del 83 a la actualidad , han gobernado 25 años de 42 , tras haber sepultado la ultima dictadura militar.

El General San Martín es el Padre indiscutible de la Patria. Hasta se llegó a festejar el dia del Padre por el nacimiento de Merceditas, la amada hija del Libertador.

En cambio, Perón no tuvo hijo naturales. Es el padre que una gran porción de gente tiene como un lazo cultural asociado a tiempos felices. Como papá sustituto regalaba juguete en el dia del niño.

Otros tantos, lo padecen y lo  quieren matar a modo de liberación freudiana. Como ya explicó el padre de la psicología, matar al padre en términos simbólicos, es  algo muy difícil de explicar y aun mas complejo de realizar.

Horacio Caride