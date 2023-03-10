Patricia Bullrich sumó el apoyo de Moscariello

El secretario General del partido Demócrata Progresista se reunió con la ex ministra.

El secretario General del partido Demócrata Progresista, Oscar Moscariello, decidió apoyar y acompañar a Patricia Bullrich como precandidata a presidenta de la Nación. “Considero que es la única persona que está pensando en solucionar en serio los grandes problemas del país: la inseguridad y la violencia, el narcotráfico, el desempleo y la reformulación del Estado para que la política no siga carcomiendo los bolsillos de los argentinos”, sostuvo el dirigente, quien selló su apoyo a Bullrich tras una reunión en las oficinas de la precandidata.

Moscariello manifestó que es una obligación de la política ayudar a crecer en los próximos años a los ciudadanos para que puedan vivir dignamente y en paz. “Debemos ocuparnos de llevar a la Argentina a ocupar un lugar importante y competitivo a nivel mundial”, dijo. Y agregó: “Venimos trabajando desde hace tiempo en la conformación de un polo liberal y hemos coincidido con Patricia Bullrich en la necesidad de hacer una reforma profunda que resuelva de una buena vez los problemas de esta Argentina corporativa que lesiona los bolsillos de los sectores productivos”. señaló el secretario del partido Demócrata Progresista.

Asimismo, subrayó la importancia de luchar contra la inseguridad: “El narcotráfico corre las entrañas del país y envuelve a la juventud en una situación de desesperanza. Patricia ya ha dado muestras de coraje y valentía para enfrentar estos problemas”.

El partido Demócrata Progresista ratificará la decisión de su secretario general en un Congreso que se llevará a cabo el próximo 20 de mayo.