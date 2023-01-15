Primero hay que saber sufrir , después amar, después Shakira

La artista colombiana causa furor con su canción venganza a Piqué. Hubo un tiempo que los letristas de tango ponían a Ellas como las culpables del sufrimiento por amor.

“Te deseo que te vaya bien con mi supuesto reemplazo. Cambiaste un Rolex por un Casio”; “Yo valgo por dos de 22”; “Tiene nombre de persona buena. Clara… mente no es como suena”; “Mucho gimnasio, pero trabaja el cerebro también”; “Yo solo hago música, perdona que te sal… Pique”; “A ti te quedé grande, por eso estás con una igualita que tú”.

Las principales frases de Shakira dedicadas a Piqué podrían estar sacadas de la inspiración de aquellos tangueros machistas, de tiempos pasados que no fueron mejores,  pero ahora con el efecto inverso vendrían a poner un acto de justicia de contra poder, en favor de las mujeres.

Las “malvadas “, protagonistas de aquellos tangos del despecho,  no eran figuras públicas como el ex capitán del Barcelona. Sus vidas distaban de ser comentadas por millones ,en redes sociales, o hasta era difícil que existieran en la vida real , como por ejemplo la rubia Mireya una verdadera leyenda de los tugurios habría sido la imaginación de un poeta .

 El empoderamiento de la mujer en pleno Siglo 21 , hace que esta canción de la estrella latina , con nombre de código guerrero ( ” BZRP Music Session número 53 ), se sume al nuevo relato de heroínas que le calzan una fulminante al hombre malo. Es muy cierto que el tango machista tenía algo doblemente morboso , sus letras eran cantadas por mujeres sin derecho al pataleo.

Cabe preguntarse si Shakira no vino a ser la vengadora de aquellas mujeres que los tangueros salpicaban con lágrimas y rencor. Veamos algunos ejemplos , sino…

El tango Chorra , de Enrique Discépolo, relata el desengaño amoroso sufrido cuando una mujer simuló estar enamorada y le quitó sus bienes que tenía,  al sufrido protagonista del desengaño.

 

En la canción Tango aquí interpretada por Carlos Gardel, el narrador del sufrimiento termina resignado diciendo :” lo que mas bronca me da es haber sido un gil”. Para la super poderosa Shakira no vale la pena llorar sino hacer saber que ” las mujeres no lloran , las mujeres facturan”.

Otra pieza de aquel tango sufriente y compadrito es Falsedad. de Francisco Canaro y su Orquesta Típica. ‘Aquí estoy frente a tu crueldad . Quien sabe de los dos quien es mas digno de piedad…”

 

Julio Sosa interpretó como nadie el despecho en el tango Rencor. “Dios quiera que un día la encuentre llorando…. la odian mis ojos porque la miraron , la odia mis labios porque la besaron”. Dice parte de la letra que termina preguntándose si el rencor no será en realidad amor.

 

 

Shakira nunca se permite dar esos flancos de debilidad. “Una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tu”, le comunica al susodicho. Otros tiempos. Antes los machos decían que no lloraban pero sus letras puchereaban lastima por todos los rincones. Hoy las chicas , simbolizadas en Shakira como la madre loba de otras nuevas cantantes , dicen que mejor lo pienses varias veces antes de engañarlas.

Horacio Caride