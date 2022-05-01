Qué es de la vida de la arbitro que abrió el camino

Se trata de Florencia Romano, quien a mediados de los 90 se le plantó a Julio Grondona denunciando discriminación en el arbitraje y logró ser la primer árbitro mujer en un partido profesional.

Actualmente, Florencia está retirada del verde césped y se dedica a escribir poesía y a jugar al ajedrez.

En su primer partido, en 1998, cobro tan solo 47 pesos.