¿Quién es el influencer millonario que mandó 256 palas al Congreso?

Se llama Mauro Stendel. Fue parte del Ejército de Israel y luego se mudó a Estados Unidos, donde se hizo millonario.

Mauro Stendel nació en Buenos Aires, en Caballito, cerca del Cid Campeador, pero a los 17 años se fue a Israel, con un objetivo muy claro: entrar a una “Unidad Secreta del Ejército”.

Para eso, vivió en un kibutz, trabajó a cambio de vivienda y comida, y se enfocó en aprender hebrero mientras se preparaba física y mentalmente para alcanzar su meta. Luego de atravesar todas las etapas, fue uno de los 25 elegidos para realizar misiones especiales como parte de “Duvdevan”, la unidad de élite de las fuerzas especiales de las Fuerzas de Defensa Israelíes.

En 2018, con 500 dólares en el bolsillo, se fue a vivir en Estados Unidos. Trabajó de todo y hasta durmió en un auto. En el afán de conseguir un gran negocio, llegó a comprar un traje muy caro para impresionar a sus interlocutores y luego lo devolvió. “Me devolvieron el dinero de la tarjeta, pero me quedaron fotos impecables para mostrar en presentaciones a inversores”, contó.

Primero se metió en rubro inmobiliario, gracias a un francés que también pasó por el ejército de Israel. Compraban casas en mal estado, a punto de ser rematadas, las remodelaban y las volvían a vender.  Luego abrió una tienda virtual en Amazon, donde compraba cosas y las revendía.

Actualmente vive en sus mansiones de Houston y Miami. Y colecciona autos de lujo como Lamborghini y Ferrari, viaja por el mundo y comparte sus fotos en Instagram (@itsmaurito).

Aunque suele generar acciones para ser noticia, esta vez fue por más y decidió mandar 256 palas a la puerta del Congreso con un mensaje. “Agarren la pala. 15 sesiones en el 2022. 36 leyes aprobadas. 256 sueldos de más de medio millón de pesos. Un Congreso lleno de vagos y un país lleno de hambre. Les regalo una pala para que se pongan a laburar”, dice el folleto.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Mauro Stendel (@itsmaurito)