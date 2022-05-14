¿Randazzo negocia un posible ingreso al gabinete de Alberto Fernández?

Un sitio reveló que se reunió con Agustín Rossi, que ofició de mediador.

El sitio La Politica On Line (LPO) reveló un encuentro entre Florencio Randazzo y Agustín Rossi, que habría oficiado de mediador con el Presidente. En ese encuentro, según ese medio, Rossi le habría ofrecido que se sume al gabinete de Alberto Fernández.

Aunque en los últimos años se transformó en un opositor al kirchnerismo, Randazzo habría pedido el Ministerio de Transporte, que supo conducir en el gobierno de Cristina. Ante la posible negativa, la segunda opción habría sido la presidencia de YPF, uno de los principales activos de La Cámpora.

Si Randazzo deja su banca en Diputados lo reemplazará Gustavo Pulti, el ex intendente de Mar del Plata.

Randazzo y Alberto tienen una vieja relación. El presidente fue su jefe de campaña en las elecciones de 2017, cuando el ex ministro del Interior se presentó como candidato a senador. Hace dos años, cuando asumió el Gobierno,  le ofreció la embajada de Uruguay pero no prosperó.