Rial estalló al ver el spot de América sobre la libertad de expresión: los periodistas que aparecen

“Para hablar de libertad usan la imagen de todos los que se fueron del nefasto grupo de medios”, dijo.

“Defendemos la libertad de prensa. Y la democracia, siempre”, arranca el polémico spot que lanzó el Grupo América. Luego aparecen todas las figuras que abandonaron ese multimedio en los últimos años: Jorge Rial, Viviana Canosa, Jonatan Viale, Monica Gutierrez, Luis Majul, entre otros. Todos aparecen reivindicando la supuesta libertad con la cual trabajaron. Claramente son imágenes de archivo porque esas mismas figuras cuestionaron muy duro lo que pasó con Canosa.

Rial reaccionó indignado. “Para hablar de libertad usan la imagen de todos los que se fueron del nefasto grupo de medios. Mientras, llenan de miedo a los que están y cubren a los violentos. Lo hacen porque ellos lo son. De palabra y físicamente. Pero se están consumiendo. Profesional y personalmente”, dijo a través de sus redes sociales.