Salió el Buda Ishii

Una emprendedora de José C Paz , quiso homenajear a su intendente con un singular muñequito.El Busa de Mari Ishhi está realizdo  «con material de yeso«. Las misma consistencia que tuvo el polémico mandatario municipal para hablar de las ambulancieros que se mandan “cagadas con la cocaína”.

La vecina emprendedora piensa que su intendente es ejemplar y paciente como un Buda. La misma paciencia que ha tenido para mantenerse en el poder por más de 20 años.

«Son así, con ese modelo de cuerpo y los deditos en forma de V. Igualmente, como son personalizados, se los puede hacer sin ese gesto. Se preparan al gusto de cada persona«,aclara Inés , quien está contenta con el intendente Buda que tiene.