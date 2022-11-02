Santilli, víctima de los hackers

El diputado Diego Santilli presentó este miércoles una denuncia penal en los tribunales de Comodoro Py. La denuncia, que le tocó a la jueza María Servín, es porque fue víctima de los hackers últimos días, pudo saber este medio, aunque no trascendieron los detalles.

La denuncia aparece en los registros del Poder Judicial como violacion de correspondencia.

Santilli es uno de los damnificados en la causa de espionaje, donde se presentó como querellante. Hace pocos días volvió a declarar que Macri no tuvo nada que ver con el espionaje.